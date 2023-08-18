Liam Laffan was driving an Audi car when police gave chase through the streets of St Annes on Thursday morning.

A plasterer has appeared at court charged with deliberately ramming police cars including an armed response vehicle.

Liam Laffan was driving an Audi car when police gave chase through the streets of St Annes on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers had called at Laffan's home on Oxford Road, St Annes to investigate a domestic incident.

Laffan, 29, is charged with dangerous driving on the road where he lives, St David's Road and St Leonard's Road.

He is further charged with causing criminal damage to a wall and criminal damage to four police cars.

He faces two allegations of assaulting a police constable and a police sergeant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Pam Smith called the incident a "rampage crashing into police vehicles" which was so serious the cases must be dealt with at crown court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said police became involved after Laffan drove into his partner's car at their home.

He was arrested after being tasered when police managed halt his vehicle near Church Road.

Father-of-three Laffan appeared before Blackpool Magistrates who sent Laffan to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 15.

Laffan's lawyer Andrew Nottingham did not enter any pleas.

Mr Nottingham applied for bail for his client arguing Laffan needed mental health help.