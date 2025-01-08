Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of a ‘vulnerable’ man who went missing in Blackpool and has not made contact fo six days has put out an urgent plea for help.

Simon Pollitt checked out of the Grand Hotel in the resort on Thursday January 2 and has not been heard from since, which is described as being out of character.

His daughter, Becky Goodwin, is frantic with worry and is appealing to anyone who sees him to contact either herself via social media or Lancashire Police, with a missing persons incident number she has provided on local social media sites.

Simon lives in Bolton but he has not been back since leaving for Blackpool.

Becky said: “If anyone has been in touch with or seen my dad Simon Pollitt please let me know, no one has heard off him since last Thursday.

“He was staying at the Grand hotel in Blackpool and checked out on January 2nd.

“I’m growing increasingly worried for his safety, he is very vulnerable right now.

“It is last known he was staying in Blackpool to clear his head for a couple of weeks.

“He reassured me he was ok, safe and going home back to Bolton New Year’s Day however family have since said he hasn’t returned home and his phone is now switched off (it could be that he’s lost or broken it I have no idea)

“Please if any of his friends see this and he has made contact let me know. Or dad if you see this somehow please contact me.”

Simon was driving a silver Ford fiesta CN15 XFX.

Becky said his missing persons incident number was 3352 07/01/2025.