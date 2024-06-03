Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A D-Day veteran from Blackpool who witnessed the horror of war on at Omaha beach is starring in a campaign for Blind Veterans UK.

Joe Turpin, who will be turning 99 a month after the anniversary on June 6, is appearing on large digital screens in central London and Portsmouth to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord.

Joe, then just 19, served on the ship HMS Ryde. Ryde was sent to protect the Mulberry harbour just off Omaha beach. These floating bases were used to defend supply ships and store food and ammunition. They were critical to the success of D-Day.

He said: “When we got to the North Sea, we turned right. And I’m going in my head, ‘We’re going south now, towards the Channel. What’s going on?’ They won’t tell you anything, you know. So anyway, I just went to bed.

“I woke up in the morning, my usual time about 6 o’clock, got up on deck. And I was absolutely flabbergasted. Wherever I looked, there were ships of all description. Hospital ships, war ships, merchant ships. I was absolutely gobsmacked.

“I looked on the upper deck and there was a guy walking along. I said ‘What’s going on? What’s all this lot?’ He said one word and it sent the fear of God up my spine: ‘Invasion.’”

The campaign by Blind Veterans UK features the portrait photographs of fourteen veterans who served in Normandy and now receive the charity’s life-changing support.

The campaign will be displayed on the world’s most advanced digital screens at Outernet London, right in the heart of Soho, as well as two of Alight Media’s digital 48-sheet screens in Portsmouth.

Joe witnessed the horror at Omaha beach and described what he saw saying:

Joe will feature on huge screens in London and Portsmouth

“Out of the five [landing beaches], four of them were pretty successful getting ashore. But the fifth one, Omaha... it was a slaughterhouse. And, of course, we would have to be there.

“We couldn't do a thing for them, those poor devils from America. You know, in the American anthem, the words are ‘home of the brave…’. Those men were the bravest of the brave. When they landed off the ship, they got in the landing craft and went ashore with just a rifle, against a machine gun nest.

“I’ll never forget it. 6th June. I’ll never forget it. What a waste of life. That’s war.”

Joe lost his sight later in life due to Glaucoma and cataracts in both eyes. He started receiving support from Blind Veterans UK in 2019.

CEO of Blind Veterans UK, Adrian Bell, said: “When talking to our veterans about their experience of D-Day, many often dismiss or trivialise as unimportant the part they played. Many say that they were no more than a small cog in a huge enterprise.

Joe Turpin as a young man

“However, when we take a step back and consider the scale and ultimate success of the operation, it could not have succeeded without such commitment from so many people playing their part.

“Here at Blind Veterans UK we salute them all and are proud to be here to give them the support they need to live independent and fulfilling lives after sight loss.”