Published 18th May 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Thornton-Cleveleys.

Officers were called to Trunnah Road at its junction with Holly Road at 3.22pm on Friday, May 16, following reports a cyclist had collided with an Audi A4 Estate.

The incident happened at Trunnah Road at its junction with Holly Road | Google

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious head injures and remains in hospital at this time.

The driver of the Audi was not injured and nobody has been arrested.

Police are now asking any witnesses or anyone with CCTV/dashcam footage to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to speak to the diver of a white Ford Transit high top mini-bus type vehicle which was initially parked on the kerb at the junction of Trunnah Road and Heys Road, prior to the collision.

Police believe they could be a key witness.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 869 of 16th May 2025.

