Cyclist robbed of fishing equipment after being hit by car near Norbreck Castle

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fishing equipment was stolen from a cyclist after he was hit by a car near Norbreck Castle.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the Promenade by the slipway near Norbreck Castle on Monday.

A man was cycling in the area when a black estate-type vehicle hit him from behind between 6.20am and 6.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fishing equipment was stolen from a cyclist after he was hit by a car near Norbreck CastleFishing equipment was stolen from a cyclist after he was hit by a car near Norbreck Castle
Fishing equipment was stolen from a cyclist after he was hit by a car near Norbreck Castle | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Some fishing equipment was then stolen from the man.

He was taken to hospital following the incident.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing to trace the car and its occupants.”

Officers urged eyewitnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area between 6am and 7am to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0159 of October 14.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashireCCTVHospital
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice