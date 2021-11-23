Cyclist injured in collision between car and cycle in Wrea Green

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Ribby with Wrea Primary School in the centre of the village on Tuesday morning.

The Wrea Green Traffic Safety Concern Group reported that five police vehicles and two ambulances were at the scene at the junction of Ribby Road and Station Road.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "A response vehicle and an ambulance attended a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist.

The scene in Wrea Green this morning. Picture: Wrea Green Traffic Safety Concern Group on Facebook.

"The cyclist, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "It involved a car and a pedal cycle but thankfully appears to be minor injury."

