Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of a popular bakery which announced its closure following the owner's retirement have been thrilled to learn it has been saved.

Back in February the Family Bakery on Victoria Road West announced it was to close its doors for the final time on Saturday March 30 after 86 years in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners – Andrew and Jane Neal - thanked loyal customers and said they had made the decision because maintaining the viability of the business had become "increasingly difficult".

However, shortly after the family confirmed that the business had been saved as a new owner had stepped in.

The Family Bakery in Cleveleys is now to stay open

The business, known for many years as Neals Bakery, has been taken on by Dawsons Bakery, a wholesale operation which has been based on Fleetwood’s Harbour Trading Estate for more than 20 years.

Fans of the popular cafe said they were thrilled the business would continue and promised to visit when they were next in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Dibnah said: "I'm sooooo pleased to read this news. It's a wonderful place xxx"

Diane Warmington said: "So pleased to hear this news, holiday visits will be great now they are under new management, wish them luck and those retiring x"

Tina Lemm said: "Really that's fantastic. I see u all soon."

Carol McLaughlan said: "Excellent news. My Dad worked there in the 40/50’s."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Holt said: "That is brilliant news. Best bread in Cleveleys especially the balm cakes."

Peter Kerrone said: "Fantastic so pleased for the staff, and thankfully Cleveleys will be saved from another Charity shop!"

Barbara Robinson said: "I grew up with the Neal family and the eldest daughter was out bridesmaid in 73. I worked in the bakery throughout my college years. I remember Andrew being born. I’m pleased the shop is remaining open."

Christine Archer said: "So pleased to hear this news, we missed you so much when we were over in January holiday visits will be great again. we wish yous luck."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherintis Black said: "This is one of the only cafes in the area, that you can buy a Horlicks. So glad they are able to stay open and hopefully it will still be on the menu. Great with one of their wonderful custard tarts!!!"

Lynda Beverley Mitton said: "So pleased to read this article. Me and my daughter love to pop into the cafe when we visit for the day when on our holiday in Blackpool."

Aaron Karl Mcgarry said: "Great news I don't need to order 200 flapjacks now before Friday."

Kerry Hudson said: "Brill news I bet the staff are relieved!"

The Family Bakery in Cleveleys is now to stay open with new owners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawsons says the majority of staff and the much-loved recipes at the Cleveleys bakery will remain the same.

The Family Bakery announcement stated: “We can now share some news with you all. Mr Ben Dawson, a local family baker, with over 25 years’ experience, will be taking over the shop and café, opening the doors on Wednesday April 3 2024.

"So you will still have your little haven where you can meet up with friends, being assured of the same warm welcome, standard of service and quality of produce.

“You will see some familiar faces as well as some new ones, but you can be assured the family ethos will remain the same, with our tried and tested recipes being made on the premises, out of the same quality ingredients you have come to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will of course be here to continue serving you until Saturday March 30, when the Neal Family will close the doors for the final time.

"We thank you all for your past custom and wish Mr Dawson and his new team all the very best in this new venture, of serving the community and hope that they enjoy serving you all, as we have in the past, and that you will support them as you have us.

“Wishing Mr Dawson and his family the very best – Andrew and Jane Neal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawsons supplies bakery products to businesses as far afield as Leeds, Manchester and Morecambe and also has bakery customers on the Fylde coast.

A spokesman said: “Apart from one or two who are retiring, the majority of staff will be staying on and we will still be using the same recipes that have been so popular over the years.