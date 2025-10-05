Crufts are looking for Lancashire pooches as the search begins to find the nation's 2026 Hero Dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are now open for the UK’s most inspiring canine, as entries are being sought for The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2026.

Presented at Crufts and supported by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, the annual award shines a spotlight on the nation’s extraordinary dogs – from loyal companions to life-saving heroes – who make a life-changing difference to those around them.

Nominations can be submitted across five categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extraordinary Working Dog – for those who have shown extraordinary qualities working in the army, police, RAF, airports, search and rescue etc.

Hero Support Dog – celebrating all support and assistance dogs, from medical detection dogs or hearing dogs to therapy dogs or pets who provide emotional support.

Best Friends – celebrating a canine companion who has seen its owner through the hardest times, as well as the happiest.

Child’s Champion – recognising a dog that has supported and positively impacted the life of a child aged 16 or under.

Rescue Dog Hero – for a rescue dog who has overcome adversity and gone on to transform the life of their owner/s.

Five finalists will be chosen, each receiving a donation for their favourite dog charity. The overall winner, decided by a public vote, will be revealed live at Crufts 2026 and awarded £5,000 for their chosen cause.

At this year’s Crufts, the award was presented to retired police dog Baloo, who was a finalist in the Extraordinary Working Dog category with her owner, former police handler Mandy Chapman.

The Royal Kennel Club and Beat Media

In 2018, while on duty, Baloo was struck by a suspect’s car fleeing a crime scene, resulting in life-changing injuries and the amputation of one of her legs. Despite this devastating setback, Baloo went on to inspire the creation of the nationwide ‘Oscar Kilo’ wellbeing and trauma support dogs service, which now has over 250 dogs helping police officers across the UK.

Together, Baloo and Mandy also visit schools, care homes and community groups, bringing comfort and joy to thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the Award, Cathy Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, said: “Every day, countless dogs are out there making a difference – whether they’re protecting us, empowering and aiding people with disabilities, or simply offering unconditional love and companionship.

“The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, with the prestigious final held at Crufts, celebrates this incredible impact our canine heroes have on our lives.”

Is your dog award-winning? | Canva/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We want to hear your stories of dogs who have changed a life, brought comfort, or shown extraordinary courage.

“We invite everyone who owns or knows a dog that has made a remarkable difference to nominate their unsung canine hero and help us shine a spotlight on why dogs are truly our best friends.”

Nominations for the 2026 award are open until Monday, October 27, 2025 via the Crufts website.

Finalists will be announced in early 2026, ahead of the grand finale at Crufts 2026, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from in March.