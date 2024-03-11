Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Poulton-le-Fylde dog owner has claimed a coveted Best of Breed crown at Crufts.

Jan Clark and Banksy, an Italian Spinone, wowed the judges at the NEC Birmingham to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.

They were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.

Banksy and Boomer.

Another local winner was Jason Lynn from Blackpool with Boomer, a standard Poodle. Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.