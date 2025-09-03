A Lancaster carer has been jailed after stealing nearly £10,000 from a 91-year-old woman she was meant to be caring for.

Danielle Houghton stole a bank card from the elderly woman, whose husband was 92 and bed-bound, and went on a spending spree lasting less than three months.

She withdrew £7,700 from cash machines and spent the other £2,000 on items including tanning sessions, gambling websites, Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions, Sports Direct, KFC, petrol, cigarettes, alcohol and general shopping.

Houghton also attempted to fraudulently obtain an additional £800.

Her crimes began at the end of November 2023 and continued until the victim’s children noticed suspicious transactions and reported them to the police.

Tragically, both the victim and her husband passed away during the investigation.

At sentencing, the victim’s son read a heartfelt statement, quoting his mother, who suffered from dementia:

“Something bad has been done to me, but I cannot remember what it is…”

He explained the emotional toll of her final months:

“She carried that desolate anxiety to her grave, unable to quietly enjoy the tranquillity of her home and garden in her final months, haunted by a distress she couldn’t resolve.”

He added: “Danielle Houghton’s criminal actions have also regrettably tarnished the reputation of care providers in a sector already facing immense challenges.”

The victim’s daughter echoed her brother’s sentiment.

She said: “Sadly, mum didn’t live to know that the person who defrauded her of almost £10,000 eventually met justice.

“Instead, this fiercely independent but ultimately vulnerable 91-year-old lady died, knowing that she couldn’t trust those coming into her house to help care for her bed-bound husband.”

Houghton, 32, of Buttermere Road, Lancaster, appeared at Preston Crown Court on August 22.

She was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to theft and fraud by false representation.

Det Chief Peter Bennett, of Lancaster CID, described Houghton’s actions as “despicable” and welcomed the custodial sentence.

He said: “Houghton’s selfish actions against a vulnerable lady are despicable.

“I welcome the prison sentence handed down to her which not only punishes her actions, but sends out a clear message to others who might be tempted to offended in a similar manner.

“Their mother died not knowing that the person responsible for taking half her life savings had faced justice, and their father also died during the course of the investigation, which increases the suffering of the family.