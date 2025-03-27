Two hundred cats at Grundy Art Gallery as latest exhibitions are launched celebrating our favourite hobbies

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cats and crochet are among the themes set to be explored as Blackpool's Grundy Art Gallery launches its spring exhibitions on Saturday (March 29).

Displays will focus on celebrating hobbies such as collecting and creating using different materials.

ANDY HOLDEN, Cat-tharsis, 2021/2022 film still, Courtesy and copyright © the artistplaceholder image
ANDY HOLDEN, Cat-tharsis, 2021/2022 film still, Courtesy and copyright © the artist | Andy Holden

Artist Andy Holden will display his installation Cat-tharsis comprising a looped video and 200 ceramic cats which he inherited from his late grandmother.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 17 minute film, narrated by the artist, sees him unboxing and introducing some of the cats from the collection while weaving together stories about the cat.

These include its place as a symbol from Ancient Egypt to the cat's present-day position as a star of the internet, along with personal reflections on his grandmother and the life she led.

Come As You Really Are is a project by award-winning artist and Spider-Man enthusiast Hetain Patel which showcases hobbies that demonstrate an individual’s freedom of expression and ingenuity.

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, it’s fun and free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

Exhibits will include a flock of crocheted pigeons and a field of fabric pumpkins, alongside collections such as prized Pokemon cards and Warhammer figures.

There will also be work by Hetain on display including a new film that explores the creativity and passion people put into their hobbies, as well as objects including an illuminated model aircraft engineered by Blackpool & Fylde Radio Controlled Model Society.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who is also chair of the Grundy’s steering group said: "Once again, through its ambitious partnership working, Grundy is linking Blackpool to a national arts and culture conversation, and is shedding positive light on the town.

"Alongside this, the Grundy continues to find exciting new ways in which residents and visitors alike can see themselves represented in its programmes of activity."

Related topics:CatsArtsBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice