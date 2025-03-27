Cats and crochet are among the themes set to be explored as Blackpool's Grundy Art Gallery launches its spring exhibitions on Saturday (March 29).

Displays will focus on celebrating hobbies such as collecting and creating using different materials.

ANDY HOLDEN, Cat-tharsis, 2021/2022 film still, Courtesy and copyright © the artist | Andy Holden

Artist Andy Holden will display his installation Cat-tharsis comprising a looped video and 200 ceramic cats which he inherited from his late grandmother.

The 17 minute film, narrated by the artist, sees him unboxing and introducing some of the cats from the collection while weaving together stories about the cat.

These include its place as a symbol from Ancient Egypt to the cat's present-day position as a star of the internet, along with personal reflections on his grandmother and the life she led.

Come As You Really Are is a project by award-winning artist and Spider-Man enthusiast Hetain Patel which showcases hobbies that demonstrate an individual’s freedom of expression and ingenuity.

Exhibits will include a flock of crocheted pigeons and a field of fabric pumpkins, alongside collections such as prized Pokemon cards and Warhammer figures.

There will also be work by Hetain on display including a new film that explores the creativity and passion people put into their hobbies, as well as objects including an illuminated model aircraft engineered by Blackpool & Fylde Radio Controlled Model Society.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who is also chair of the Grundy’s steering group said: "Once again, through its ambitious partnership working, Grundy is linking Blackpool to a national arts and culture conversation, and is shedding positive light on the town.

"Alongside this, the Grundy continues to find exciting new ways in which residents and visitors alike can see themselves represented in its programmes of activity."