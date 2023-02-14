News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Youths ‘throw roof tiles’ after climbing onto former department store in St Annes

Youths reportedly threw roof tiles after climbing onto a former department store in St Annes.

By Sean Gleaves
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 7:54pm

The incident occurred at the former JR Taylor department store located on the corner of St Annes Road West and Garden Street at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday (February 14).

Pictures from the scene show one of the youths shouting at police officers as they attempted to coax him down from the roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man charged after 800 cannabis plants seized during drugs raid at disused busine...
Youths reportedly threw roof tiles after climbing onto a former department store in St Annes (Credit: Lytham St Annes News)
Most Popular

A mobile CCTV unit attended as well as a number of police vehicles.

Eyewitnesses said the youths were brought down safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Eyewitnesses said the youths were brought down safely (Credit: Lytham St Annes News)