Youths ‘throw roof tiles’ after climbing onto former department store in St Annes

The incident occurred at the former JR Taylor department store located on the corner of St Annes Road West and Garden Street at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday (February 14).

Pictures from the scene show one of the youths shouting at police officers as they attempted to coax him down from the roof.

Youths reportedly threw roof tiles after climbing onto a former department store in St Annes (Credit: Lytham St Annes News)

A mobile CCTV unit attended as well as a number of police vehicles.

Eyewitnesses said the youths were brought down safely.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.