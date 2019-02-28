Youths seen climbing on the roof of Jubilee Park pub in Cleveleys also attempted to spray a passer-by with a fire extinguisher

Have your say

Police were called to an incident in Cleveleys last night when a group of youths was seen climbing onto the roof of an empty pub.

The Jubilee Park on North Promenade, closed around the Christmas period and has become a magnet for vandals ever since.

The Jubilee Park pub in happier times

Police said the youths also attempted to to use a fire extinguisher to spray a member of the public who challenged them.

A police spokesman said they were called out to the site at around 7pm.

She said: "Officers attended and got the youths off the roof and gave them some words of advice.

"We have no reports of actual damage but seemingly the group attempted to spray a member of the public."

The Jubilee Park pub, which used to be the Harvester and later a Ploughman’s Table brand, went up for sale last July with a £595,000 price tag.

It is a leashold, but the agent Fleurets said the lease is for 125 years at a peppercorn rent’.

The pub, built near the Vue Cinema, has views over the sea and an open plan aspect inside.

The pub was built in 2006 as part of the Jubilee Gardens development, which saw the cinema and ice rink built.