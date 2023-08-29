News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Youths caught climbing on roofs and damaging property in St Annes as police report rise in anti-social behaviour

A rise in anti-social behaviour has been reported at two buildings undergoing renovations in St Annes, sparking urgent safety warnings.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

An increased number of incidents have been reported at the old council building in Clifton Drive South and the former JR Taylors department store in Garden Street.

Police say “considerable” sums of money are being spent to transform both buildings but “local youths seem to be attracted to entering both buildings and causing damage”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Paul Glennon-Hill said: “There are considerable safety concerns as building sites are dangerous places, especially when people choose to climb on unstable roof areas.

An increased number of incidents have been reported at the former JR Taylors department store in Garden Street (Credit: Google)An increased number of incidents have been reported at the former JR Taylors department store in Garden Street (Credit: Google)
An increased number of incidents have been reported at the former JR Taylors department store in Garden Street (Credit: Google)

“We just need youths, and their parents or guardians, to be reminded of the potential consequences of illegal activities in these premises.

“Any criminal offences will be investigated and pursued.”

Read More
Blackpool man charged with murder

Fylde Council and the police worked together with the businesses involved to increase CCTV coverage.

Police patrols were also increased in the area.

Coun Christopher Dixon, Lead member for Social Wellbeing, said: “The renovations to take place by the building formerly known as JR Taylors are crucial to the town.

Hide Ad

“We are very concerned to hear of anti-social behaviour committed by some youths and the safety risks associated with this behaviour.

Hide Ad

“We encourage the public to continue to report any anti-social behaviour to the police, who will determine the most effective way to prevent it.

“I would also urge parents to ensure they know where their children are going and what they are doing so the community is not impacted.

“We look forward to the reconstruction works being completed and remaining on schedule.

“Fylde Council will continue to work in partnership with the Police to ensure the perpetrators of anti-social behaviour are dealt with.”