A rise in anti-social behaviour has been reported at two buildings undergoing renovations in St Annes, sparking urgent safety warnings.

An increased number of incidents have been reported at the old council building in Clifton Drive South and the former JR Taylors department store in Garden Street.

Police say “considerable” sums of money are being spent to transform both buildings but “local youths seem to be attracted to entering both buildings and causing damage”.

Sgt Paul Glennon-Hill said: “There are considerable safety concerns as building sites are dangerous places, especially when people choose to climb on unstable roof areas.

An increased number of incidents have been reported at the former JR Taylors department store in Garden Street (Credit: Google)

“We just need youths, and their parents or guardians, to be reminded of the potential consequences of illegal activities in these premises.

“Any criminal offences will be investigated and pursued.”

Fylde Council and the police worked together with the businesses involved to increase CCTV coverage.

Police patrols were also increased in the area.

Coun Christopher Dixon, Lead member for Social Wellbeing, said: “The renovations to take place by the building formerly known as JR Taylors are crucial to the town.

“We are very concerned to hear of anti-social behaviour committed by some youths and the safety risks associated with this behaviour.

“We encourage the public to continue to report any anti-social behaviour to the police, who will determine the most effective way to prevent it.

“I would also urge parents to ensure they know where their children are going and what they are doing so the community is not impacted.

“We look forward to the reconstruction works being completed and remaining on schedule.