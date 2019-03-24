Young yobs "block tram track" in Cleveleys after police pledge to use special powers to combat thuggery

Youths were accused of "deliberately" blocking the tram tracks in Cleveleys, a day after police said they would use special powers to combat behaviour they branded "appalling".

A spokesman for Heritage Tram Tours, which runs historic trams along the Fylde coast for enthusiasts, told police in the town there had been "problems" yesterday with "youths deliberately blocking the tramway" at Thornton Gate.

Picture: Heritage Tram Tours/Twitter

In a tweet, it added: "Parents, do you know what your kids are up to?" and shared pictures of the teens.

Police said a dispersal order had been put in place from 5pm on Friday until the same time today. It gives officers the ability to force people to leave the area, while patrols were also being stepped up.

It comes after police were "made aware of [Thursday] night's events around Cleveleys", the force said. "And we are appalled by the actions of some of the youths frequenting this area and damaging people's property and causing [anti-social behaviour]."

It did not say exactly what happened yesterday, but there were several vile graffiti drawings on the seawall in Cleveleys.

Picture: Heritage Tram Tours/Twitter

Police also appealed to both parents and the youngsters involved, and warned: "Please stay indoors and if you are going out, BEHAVE.

"Arrests will be made if necessary."

The force uploaded a map of the area covered by the order, which stretches along the Prom from the former Jubilee pub, near the Vue cinema, and north to Kingsway.

It goes inland as far as Rossall Road.