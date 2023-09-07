News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect

Young St Annes mother defrauded relative out of £15k to fund her gambling addiction

A young mother from St Annes defrauded a relative out of thousands of pounds to fund her gambling habit.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Sep 2023, 19:25 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 19:25 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Barnes fleeced her relative out of £15,170 held in a TSB bank account to pay for her internet gambling addiction.

The 29-year-old took out credit cards using the victim’s bank details and set up an Amazon account using those details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offences took place between May and August last year, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Most Popular
Rebecca Barnes fleeced her relative out of £15,170 to fund her gambling habit (Credit: Petr Kratochvil)Rebecca Barnes fleeced her relative out of £15,170 to fund her gambling habit (Credit: Petr Kratochvil)
Rebecca Barnes fleeced her relative out of £15,170 to fund her gambling habit (Credit: Petr Kratochvil)

Barnes, of East Bank Road, St Annes admitted stealing the money and four offences of fraud

Sue Mugford, defending, said Barnes had suffered a difficult break up with her baby’s father.

Barnes initially made no comment to police about her crimes but voluntarily requested a second interview at which she confessed .

Hide Ad

"She had felt isolated and became addicted to gambling, at first borrowing small amounts to fund her next gambling fix before things got out of hand,” she said.

Mugford was bailed until October 3 while Blackpool Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports.