Young man sharpened knife blades 'to cope with stress'
A young man’s coping mechanism in times of stress was to sharpen knife blades, a court has heard.
Connor Donegan, 24, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court after police found him with a blade in public.
His lawyer Brett Chappell told Blackpool Magistrates that his way of coping with stress was to sharpen knife blades.
The court heard that Donegan had witnessed his mother being assaulted. He sharpened an eight inch lock knife and placed it in tracksuit bottoms.
The following day he put on the pants to go to some local shops.
Magistrates heard that it was while he was on his way home that he was halted by police ironically investigating the incident involving his mum.
Police noticed the knife and Donegan was arrested. He admitted having a blade in public at court.
Donegan was sentenced to a four month prison suspended for 18 months.