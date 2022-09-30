David McLachlan, 18, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he admitted breaching an order imposed on him by the Youth Court at the start of September.

The teenager, who has drug dealing convictions as a youth, failed to comply with an order banning him from living at his mum’s house in the resort.

He admitted the breach after going on the run from an address on the Wirral which had been allocated to him after he was no longer allowed to reside in Blackpool with his mother.

David McLachlan, from Blackpool, has been sent to prison for 16 months just days after celebrating his 18th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first time McLachlan, of no fixed address, has been sentenced as an adult – just days after turning 18. He was sent to detention for 16 months.

Magistrates were left with no choice but to imprison him after McLachlan defied a previous warning by Judge Jane Goodwin, who told the teenager she would jail him if he breached her order.

The teenager was reported missing after going on the run from his approved residence in Merseyside. He returned to Blackpool, where he was arrested for suspected drug offences around Grange Park and Mereside.

However, Lachlan was not charged with the latest alleged drugs offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the bench Jean Adam told him: ”You have shown a total disregard for and non compliance with court orders.”

His lawyer Steven Townley said that McLachlan had been suffering from depression and had missed being with his friends in Blackpool, prompting his return home.

"The last time he was in court before the judge he got a clear and stark warning,” said his defence lawyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad