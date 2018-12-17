Wyre teenager jailed for attacking woman at Royal Blood gig in Manchester

A teenager has been locked up for attacking a woman and leaving her covered in blood at a music concert.

Charlie George Shuttleworth, 19, of Sower Carr Lane, Hambleton, punched the stranger several times in the face at a Royal Blood gig in Manchester last November.

After being arrested at his hotel, he said he had been drunk and had turned around to hit the person directly behind him after having his shirt ripped in the mosh pit.

His victim suffered a deep cut above her right eye and had to go to A&E – where she spotted Shuttleworth having treatment on his hand.

Shuttleworth was jailed for seven months and given seven months on licence at Manchester Crown Court after being charged with actual bodily harm.