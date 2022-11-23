Police cars were rammed as they tried to stop an Audi being driven the wrong way along a major road in Preston.
The car, which had previously failed to stop in Liverpool, again failed to stop when it was seen by officers in Preston on Tuesday, November 22.
A ‘sting’ operation was carried out to deflate its tyres, but the driver carried on, going the wrong way along the A583 at Ashton-on-Ribble.
The car was eventually boxed in on Chain Caul Way where it rammed several police vehicles.
Nobody was injured and there was only minor damage. The driver was arrested at the scene.
Lancashire’s Road Police officers have also been dealing with overweight wagons, drivers with no insurance or licence, and cars being driven well in excess of the speed limit.
1. Excessive speeds
This Seat Leon failed to notice a police patrol car behind them for several miles on the M6 as they travelled in excess of the speed limit.
The driver was stopped at Forton Services, Lancaster and reported.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Failed to stop
This Audi failed to stop in Liverpool and when it was seen in Preston, it failed to stop again.
It was 'stung' by police and then driven the wrong way along the A583 before being boxed in on Chain Caul Way where it rammed police vehicles
The driver was arrested at the scene.
A police spokesman said: "Thankfully nobody was injured and there was only minor damage."
Photo: Lancs Police
3. No paperwork
Patrols noticed the driver of this Mazda looked significantly younger than the insured party.
It was stopped in Clifton Drive North, and officers discovered that the driver had just bought the vehicle for £700, however he has yet to pass a driving test or get insurance.
The car was seized.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Insurance cancelled
This driver was stopped in Preston New Road.
Checks revealed the 12-month insurance policy taken out in April had been cancelled a month later.
The driver was reported and now faces a £300 fine and six points on their licence.
Photo: lancs Police