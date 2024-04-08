Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Fleetwood say there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour around the Marine Hall recently, including a number of arson attacks.

Officers say youths have been caught being abusive, climbing onto the roof and setting fires.

Police and the fire service attended three arson attacks at the location last week, all of which were linked to youths burning paper and aerosols.

It was only due to the “quick intervention of members of the community” that emergency services were not reporting more serious damage or injuries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is not only dangerous to the youths themselves, but also puts others and property at risk and stretches valuable resources.

“Due to the report and location, the call on Wednesday night resulted in the attendance of 4 fire engines - resources that couldn't attend your family if needed because of the mindless actions of a few young people.

“Lancashire Police are continuing to gather evidence and will be dealing with anyone identified positively.”

The force urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of setting fires.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting LC-20240403-1195.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111/