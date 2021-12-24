Woman suffers 'dislocated jaw' after being punched by man during fight at Poulton taxi rank

A fight broke out after a man and woman were challenged when they reportedly attempted to skip the queue at the taxi rank in Ball Street.

A man pushed a woman and punched another in the face during the altercation, causing one of the victims to suffer a "dislocated jaw".

The shocking attack occurred at around 1am on Sunday, October 3, police said.

Detectives today (December 24) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

PC Craig Brown from Fleetwood Police said: "To think that a group of women complaining about two people jumping a queue ended up being assaulted is shocking.

"We have been on with a number of enquiries to trace this man but unfortunately haven't been able to.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after two women were attacked in Poulton (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We are determined to find out who he is and so I am asking anyone who may recognise him to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident reference number 531 of October 3.

You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.