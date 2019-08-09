Woman 'seriously injured' after being hit with metal bar outside Blackpool club

A woman suffered serious injuries including a broken jaw after being struck with a metal pole while on a night out in Blackpool.

Police were called at 3.47am today (August 9) to reports that the 19-year-old had been approached by a group of men at the junction of Dickson Road and Queen Street, near the Kaos nightclub, and hit with the pole.

She suffered serious injuries to her face, including a broken jaw, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

DC Laura Hitchen of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a nasty attack on a young woman who had been out enjoying herself with friends. She is now recovering from what is regarded as a very serious injury.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw the assault, or saw anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re committed to finding whoever was responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 165 of August 9.