Woman rescued after climbing Blackpool's Big Wheel on Central Pier
Emergency services rushed to the pier after the woman was spotted scaling the 108ft wheel, as bystanders watched in horror.
She began scrambling up the giant ride at around 9am, with no harness or other safety gear, as police, ambulance and fire crews made their way to the scene.
The pier was evacuated while firefighters came to her rescue and used rope lines to safely bring her down at around 10.30am.
Lancashire Police said the woman has been detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, which gives police emergency powers to take someone from a public place to a place of safety.
The incident was caught on camera and the footage shared on YouTube here.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly before 9am today to reports of a woman climbing on the big wheel on Central Pier at Blackpool.
"Emergency services attended and the woman was brought down safely.
"Many thanks to everyone for their understanding and co-operation while we dealt with the incident. No arrests have been made.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: “I can confirm that fire crews were called to the scene at 8.59am today.
"As this is a police-led investigation, I am unable to release any further information, however I can confirm that one person was rescued by our Urban Search and Rescue team using rope rescue lines.”