Woman repeatedly punches victim before attempting to bite her at Blackpool North railway station
A woman was hit, dragged to the floor and almost bitten during an attack at Blackpool North railway station.
The victim approached a young woman who was standing outside the Pumpkin Café and asked her to stop swearing.
The woman responded by forcing the victim into the café while repeatedly hitting her, dragging her to the floor and attempting to bite her.
The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, January 31.
Officers investigating the assault released CCTV images of a woman they wanted to speak to on Wednesday (May 10).
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Detectives would like to speak to the woman in the images who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.”
Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 391 of 31/01/2023.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.