Woman pleads guilty after attempting to abduct 7-month-old baby in Blackpool
Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday where she pleaded guilty to child abduction and common assault.
Police received a report on May 10 at 11.55am that Goldrick had approached the baby, who was in her pram on Central Drive, near to Coral Island before attempting to walk away with the pram.
The little girl’s parents, and members of the public intervened, and thankfully she was unharmed.
DS Rob Bartlett, of Blackpool CID said: “The little girl was in her pram, with her parents close by when Goldrick brazenly walked up to her and attempted to abduct her.
“This understandably caused an unimaginable fear to the baby’s parents, who never expected someone to attempt to take their child from them as they went about their daily business.
“We welcome the guilty plea and can only hope that the baby and her family can begin to move forward following sentencing.”
Goldrick has been remanded to appear at Preston Crown court on October 7, 2025 to be sentenced.