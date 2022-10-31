The incident occurred outside the Rose and Crown pub in Corporation Street at approximately 7.45pm on Saturday (October 15).

There was a verbal altercation inside the pub between the victim’s boyfriend and the male suspect who was not known to them, police said.

Outside the pub the victim became involved in a physical confrontation with the woman.

Do you recognise these two people? Police want to speak to them after a woman suffered serious facial injuries following an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

When she was on the floor, the male suspect punched her in the face twice.

Both suspects then walked away from the pub and past the NatWest bank.

Detectives on Monday (October 31) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad