Woman left with ‘serious facial injuries’ following assault outside Rose and Crown pub in Blackpool
A woman was left with “serious facial injuries” following an assault outside a pub in Blackpool, prompting a police appeal.
The incident occurred outside the Rose and Crown pub in Corporation Street at approximately 7.45pm on Saturday (October 15).
There was a verbal altercation inside the pub between the victim’s boyfriend and the male suspect who was not known to them, police said.
Outside the pub the victim became involved in a physical confrontation with the woman.
When she was on the floor, the male suspect punched her in the face twice.
Both suspects then walked away from the pub and past the NatWest bank.
Detectives on Monday (October 31) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
Anyone who recognises the suspects or has information that may help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting log number 1182 of October 15.