Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal collision in North Drive, close to the junction with Victoria Road West, at around 10am on Tuesday (May 2).

Police said a Ford Kuga crashed into the rear of a Toyota Corolla before colliding with the woman as she was crossing the road.

She suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Kuga, a man in his 80s, was arrested at the scene. He has since been released under investigation.

Police said a passenger in the Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of an elderly lady and my thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved in the moments beforehand, or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to get in touch.”

The fatal collision happened in North Drive, close to the junction with Victoria Road West, in Cleveleys