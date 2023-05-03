News you can trust since 1873
Woman killed in Cleveleys crash and driver arrested

A woman in her 90s has sadly died after she was struck by a car in Cleveleys.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:32 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal collision in North Drive, close to the junction with Victoria Road West, at around 10am on Tuesday (May 2).

Police said a Ford Kuga crashed into the rear of a Toyota Corolla before colliding with the woman as she was crossing the road.

She suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Kuga, a man in his 80s, was arrested at the scene. He has since been released under investigation.
The driver of the Kuga, a man in his 80s, was arrested at the scene. He has since been released under investigation.

Police said a passenger in the Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of an elderly lady and my thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved in the moments beforehand, or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to get in touch.”

The fatal collision happened in North Drive, close to the junction with Victoria Road West, in Cleveleys

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 390 of May 2 or email [email protected]