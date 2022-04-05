Woman in court had 102 previous convictions

A prolific offender with 102 previous convictions is turning her life around, a court heard.

By Simon Drury
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:10 pm

Forty five-year-old Nicola Lord has 102 previous convictions District Judge Jane Goodwin was told at Blackpool Magistrates court.

Lord admitted drug driving and a bail act offence.

She was given a new one year community punishment by magistrates sitting y/esterday, with 15 rehabilitation days and a she must attend a six month alcohol treatment order to address her problem drinking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Read More

Read More
Blackpool's week in court - these are the people convicted of crimes at the town...

The court heard that Lord had been seen driving a car by police. Their suspicions were alerted when they saw the vehicle swerving all over the road .

A drug wipe administered by officers revealed she was over the limit for cocaine.

She must pay £280 in costs and was given an 18 month driving ban .

The judge was told that Lord had been co operating with the probation service and shown a positive attitude.