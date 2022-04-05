Woman in court had 102 previous convictions
A prolific offender with 102 previous convictions is turning her life around, a court heard.
Forty five-year-old Nicola Lord has 102 previous convictions District Judge Jane Goodwin was told at Blackpool Magistrates court.
Lord admitted drug driving and a bail act offence.
She was given a new one year community punishment by magistrates sitting y/esterday, with 15 rehabilitation days and a she must attend a six month alcohol treatment order to address her problem drinking.
The court heard that Lord had been seen driving a car by police. Their suspicions were alerted when they saw the vehicle swerving all over the road .
A drug wipe administered by officers revealed she was over the limit for cocaine.
She must pay £280 in costs and was given an 18 month driving ban .
The judge was told that Lord had been co operating with the probation service and shown a positive attitude.