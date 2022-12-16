Jemma Whiteside, 40, from Manchester, groped the man at the Everton v Manchester City game at Goodison Park, Liverpool on February 26, 2022.

Ms Whiteside attended the game to support her team, Manchester City.

While inside the stadium she sexually assaulted a man in the ground and then made a sexually charged comment towards him.

A woman who sexually assaulted a man at a football match has been sentenced (Credit: Adobe Stock)

The attack was entirely without warning and the parties were not previously known to one another.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault but denied it.

She was later found guilty following a trial at Sefton Magistrates Court on November16.

She was sentenced to a nine-month community order after appearing at Sefton Magistrates Court on December 12.

She must also do 15 days of rehabilitation activity, pay a £200 fine, £400 compensation to the victim, £200 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Mike O’Kane, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said “This man was subjected to an unprovoked and entirely unexpected sexual assault by Ms Whiteside.

“The incident caused both upset and embarrassment to the victim.

“He further noted in his victim personal statement which was read at the sentencing hearing that ‘it should not matter whether the assault was by a man or a woman, it should be treated the same’.

“The Crown Prosecution Service would echo that. Men do fall victim to sexual assaults and are entitled to protection under the law.

“The CPS works hard to fairly apply the law, irrespective of the gender of the suspect/victim, and to ensure that offending such as this is robustly prosecuted.