Woman detained by police after car theft

A woman was detained by police in Preston after she was stopped driving a car that had been stolen from an address in Warton.

Police say they became concerned for the woman's welfare after they were informed that she had left a property together with her 18-month-old child in the car at around 2.40am on Tuesday, November 14.

Officers monitored the car from a safe distance and later moved to box it in at traffic lights after the car came to a natural stop on Blackpool Road near to the fire station in Preston.

A spokesman for the police said: "We used pre-emptive tactics to bring the car to a stop as we received information that a young child was in the Mercedes GLA 220.

"We were made aware of the incident at around 2.40am and patrols spotted the car about 10 minutes later.

"Officers immediately backed-off from the vehicle as a young child was present and monitored the car from a distance.

"When the car stopped at traffic lights we boxed it in.

"A woman was then detained by officers."

Police say nobody was injured during the incident and no arrests were made.

The car was returned undamaged to its owners.