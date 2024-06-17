Woman charged with 12 shoplifting offences across Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She was remanded to appear at court next month.

A woman has been charged following a string of shoplifting incidents across Blackpool.

Police were called after a number of cleaning products were stolen from a store on Waterloo Road on June 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman has been charged following a string of shoplifting incidents across Blackpool | Contributed

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia McNeil, of no fixed address, was arrested following the report.

The 37-year-old was later charged with 12 shoplifting offences across Blackpool.

She was remanded to appear at court on July 10.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.