Woman charged with 12 shoplifting offences across Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:39 BST
She was remanded to appear at court next month.

A woman has been charged following a string of shoplifting incidents across Blackpool. 

Police were called after a number of cleaning products were stolen from a store on Waterloo Road on June 11.

A woman has been charged following a string of shoplifting incidents across Blackpool
A woman has been charged following a string of shoplifting incidents across Blackpool | Contributed

Olivia McNeil, of no fixed address, was arrested following the report.

The 37-year-old was later charged with 12 shoplifting offences across Blackpool.

She was remanded to appear at court on July 10.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

“The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

