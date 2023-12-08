A woman in her 20s was attacked in an attempted robbery on a main road in Blackpool.

The victim had been walking home from work, when she was attacked outside the Co-op funeral service on Bispham Road.

Two offenders tried to snatch her rucksack, causing her to fall to the floor, at about 5pm on November 24.

She suffered some minor injuries but managed to make off and nothing was stolen.

The offenders are described as a young white woman wearing a purple jacket and a white man around 30 years old, slim build, tall, short brown hair wearing gloves and a black jacket.

Did you see the attempted robbery?

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, to call 101 quoting log 1140 of November 24 or email [email protected]