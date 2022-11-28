Woman arrested for drink driving and child neglect after speeding on the M55 with a 10 month old in the car

Lancashire Road Police stopped the speeding vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning (November 28) and the female driver provided a roadside sample nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Taking to Twitter at 5.49 am, police said: “Worryingly a 10 mth child was in the car with her

“Child taken to a safe place with a family member after consulting with Social services.”

At 7.03 am, Lancashire Road Police confirmed that the woman had been arrested for drink drive and child neglect. She had also failed to provide an evidential sample in custody and awaits interview in the morning.

Replying to the tweets, one user wrote: “No words.”