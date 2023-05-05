News you can trust since 1873
Woman arrested after police find toddler wandering Fleetwood streets alone

A woman has been arrested after a toddler was found roaming the streets of Fleetwood alone this morning.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th May 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:48 BST

Officers spent the morning knocking on doors after the boy, aged between 1 and 2, was found wandering by himself along Victoria Street at around 7.40am.

Police picked him up and he was taken to Fleetwood Police Station while officers searched the area for his parents.

There had been no reports of missing children, which left officers having to go door-to-door asking residents if they recognised the boy and knew his family.

Officers spent the morning knocking on doors after the lost boy, aged between 1 and 2, was found in Victoria Street, Fleetwood at around 7.40am on Friday, May 5Officers spent the morning knocking on doors after the lost boy, aged between 1 and 2, was found in Victoria Street, Fleetwood at around 7.40am on Friday, May 5
Two hours later, police managed to trace the adult responsible for his welfare.

Lancashire Police said a 40-year-old woman from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

The boy remains in the care of Lancashire Police this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Victoria Street, Fleetwood, at 7.50am today (May 5) to reports a toddler had been found unaccompanied in the street.

The boy, aged between 1 and 2, was found wandering alone along Victoria Street, Fleetwood at around 7.50am on Friday (May 5)The boy, aged between 1 and 2, was found wandering alone along Victoria Street, Fleetwood at around 7.50am on Friday (May 5)
“He is safe and well and with officers.

“A 40-year-old woman from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in custody at this time.”