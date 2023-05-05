Woman arrested after police find toddler wandering Fleetwood streets alone
A woman has been arrested after a toddler was found roaming the streets of Fleetwood alone this morning.
Officers spent the morning knocking on doors after the boy, aged between 1 and 2, was found wandering by himself along Victoria Street at around 7.40am.
Police picked him up and he was taken to Fleetwood Police Station while officers searched the area for his parents.
There had been no reports of missing children, which left officers having to go door-to-door asking residents if they recognised the boy and knew his family.
Two hours later, police managed to trace the adult responsible for his welfare.
Lancashire Police said a 40-year-old woman from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
The boy remains in the care of Lancashire Police this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Victoria Street, Fleetwood, at 7.50am today (May 5) to reports a toddler had been found unaccompanied in the street.
“He is safe and well and with officers.
“A 40-year-old woman from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in custody at this time.”