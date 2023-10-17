News you can trust since 1873
Woman accused of historic child sex offences makes first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman charged with sex offences against a boy made her first appearance at court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 13:08 BST
Laura Scholler is accused of indecent assault and gross indecency with the boy.

The officers are alleged to have taken place in Blackpool and Malta between 1993 and 1998.

Scholler pleaded not guilty to five offences after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 17).

The 49-year-old was bailed by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

She will next appear at Preston Crown Court on November 14.