Woman accused of drowning a cat makes first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman accused of drowning a cat has made her first appearance at court.

Patricia Sinclair, aged 57, of Livingston Road, Blackpool, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The offence is alleged to have taken place on March 19 this year at Blackpool.

Sinclair, who wept throughout the hearing, was allowed by magistrates to remain at the back of court in the public gallery instead of standing in the defendants’ box.

She spoke only to answer yes to her name, age, address and nationality which were read to her by the legal advisor.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said Sinclair would not enter a plea to the offence at that stage.

He asked for an adjournment to get a psychiatric report on his client.

Sinclair’s case was adjourned for four weeks by Blackpool magistrates.