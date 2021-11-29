Woman, 84, fights off man who attempted to steal her handbag in Blackpool

An 84-year-old woman fought off a man after he tried to snatch her handbag in South Shore.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:25 am
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:26 am

The attacker approached the woman and attempted to grab her handbag in Abbey Road on Thursday, November 25.

The victim fought the man off, resulting in him fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Police were called at around 3.20pm and said the woman was not injured in the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Following enquiries we are keen to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0824 of November 25.

You can also visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Do you recognise this man? Detectives want to speak to him after the attempted robbery of a pensioner in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

