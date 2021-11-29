Woman, 84, fights off man who attempted to steal her handbag in Blackpool
An 84-year-old woman fought off a man after he tried to snatch her handbag in South Shore.
The attacker approached the woman and attempted to grab her handbag in Abbey Road on Thursday, November 25.
The victim fought the man off, resulting in him fleeing the scene empty-handed.
Police were called at around 3.20pm and said the woman was not injured in the incident.
Read More
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Following enquiries we are keen to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence."
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0824 of November 25.
You can also visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.