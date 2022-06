Josephine Wheatcroft, of East Side, South Shore, is alleged to have to threatened a police officer with a claw hammer.

She is further charged with possessing two knives in public during incidents at her home on June 17.

Blackpool Magistrates sent her to Preston Crown Court where she will enter pleas on July 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Wheatcroftappeared at the magistrates court on Monday, June 20.