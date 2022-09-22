William Walker, 59, originally from Killyleagh but now with an address in Blackpool, is facing two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in February 2022.

Mr Walker was suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of the case.

William Walker was suspended from the DUP after his arrest in February (Credit: Newry, Mourne and Down District Council)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood he has also left his job working as a case officer for the DUP MP Jim Shannon.

At a hearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, Mr Walker was not present, and a solicitor explained that he was “living elsewhere".

A police officer told the court he could connect the accused with the charges, but it was indicated that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is awaiting a full file on the case.