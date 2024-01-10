News you can trust since 1873
Wigan men accused of stealing champagne and spirits worth £1k from Lancashire supermarket

Two Wigan men have been charged with stealing champagne and spirits worth £1,000.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Police were called to a Booths supermarket in Longridge shortly before 1pm on Tuesday to reports the drinks had been taken.

Twenty minutes later, officers stopped a car on Common Edge Road, Blackpool, and arrested two men.

Booths, Berry Lane, LongridgeBooths, Berry Lane, Longridge
Eduard Cristea, 27, and Lulian Bucur, 30, both of Warrington Road, Ince, have now been charged with four offences of theft, relating to Booths stores in Longridge, Penwortham, Longton and Fulwood.

They will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.