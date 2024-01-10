Wigan men accused of stealing champagne and spirits worth £1k from Lancashire supermarket
Two Wigan men have been charged with stealing champagne and spirits worth £1,000.
Police were called to a Booths supermarket in Longridge shortly before 1pm on Tuesday to reports the drinks had been taken.
Twenty minutes later, officers stopped a car on Common Edge Road, Blackpool, and arrested two men.
Eduard Cristea, 27, and Lulian Bucur, 30, both of Warrington Road, Ince, have now been charged with four offences of theft, relating to Booths stores in Longridge, Penwortham, Longton and Fulwood.
They will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.