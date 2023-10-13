News you can trust since 1873
Wigan man wanted in connection with assault at Flamingo’s nightclub in Blackpool

A man is wanted by police in connection with an assault at a nightclub in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 19:03 BST
The attack occurred at Flamingo’s nightclub in Queen Street on May 14.

Police would like to speak to Stephen Sinclair as part of their investigation.

The 35-year-old is from the Wigan area.

Have you seen Stephen Sinclair? Officers want to speak to him following an attack in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Stephen Sinclair? Officers want to speak to him following an attack in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0361 of May 14.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.