Wigan man wanted in connection with assault at Flamingo’s nightclub in Blackpool
A man is wanted by police in connection with an assault at a nightclub in Blackpool.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The attack occurred at Flamingo’s nightclub in Queen Street on May 14.
Police would like to speak to Stephen Sinclair as part of their investigation.
The 35-year-old is from the Wigan area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0361 of May 14.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.