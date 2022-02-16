Wigan drug dealer sentenced to three and a half years in prison

Martin Bradshaw, 32, of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull has been sentenced to three years and six months in jail at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug and facilitating the acquisition and possession of criminal property.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.

The court heard that on Friday June 5 2020, a police officer spotted Bradshaw driving erratically in his Mercedes Benz along Scholes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Bradshaw

They attempted to stop the car but Bradshaw only accelerated, eventually managing to flee the officer. The car was spotted shortly afterwards parked up on Higher Lane, Aspull and seized by police.

The following day, officers returned to the compound where the car was being kept and forced entry to it due to intelligence that it was linked to the supply of controlled drugs.

Following a search, bank cards and a coffee tin containing cocaine were seized.

Two burner phones were also discovered and both contained details of drug supply.

On Sunday June 7, Bradshaw attended Wigan police Station and was arrested.

Following further investigation, it was uncovered that Bradshaw had purchased a static caravan in Blackpool and this was subsequently seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The Mercedes was also seized.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing has been set for June 15.

PC John O'Donnell of GMP's Wigan District Tasking Team said: "Bradshaw's reckless and dangerous driving not only risked the lives of innocent members of the public but it also allowed us to recover drugs from his car and uncover that he was ingrained into a drug dealing chain.

"Drugs blight communities and negatively impact the lives of all those involved. I hope today's sentence sends a clear message that this type of activity is not acceptable in Wigan or Greater Manchester and GMP will do all it can to target and disrupt this activity.

"Information and intelligence we receive from the public in regard to drug dealing in the area can greatly assist our investigations so I would encourage anyone who may know of or suspect someone involved in the trade of drugs to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111