A man in his 20s was arrested after police were called to a pub in Bispham last night.

Officers attended the Squirrel Hotel in Bispham Road where a man in his 40s was punched in the face at around 6.30pm.

He suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Lancashire Police said a 22-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (April 9) at 6.34pm we were called to reports of an assault at the Squirrel Hotel, Bispham, Blackpool.

“It was reported a man assaulted another man by punching him to the face.

“A man in his 40s was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“A 22-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

“He is currently in custody.”