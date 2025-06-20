Police were called to a closed-down pub in Blackpool yesterday.

Officers were spotted at The Ramsden Arms in Talbot Road after it was reported someone had broken into the pub, which closed earlier this year.

They checked the premises and found no evidence of intruders.

Police responding to reports of a suspected burglary at the now closed Ramsden Arms in Talbot Road, Blackpool on Thursday afternoon (June 19) | Submitted

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “We were approached by a member of the public suggesting someone may have broken in to the pub, but we checked and negated it.”

‘The Rammy’ was a long-standing favourite among real ale drinkers and those who enjoyed it’s traditional pub charm, but the boozer now stands boarded up as major redevelopment continues across the road.

A new Ministry of Defence office block is currently under construction and is expected to bring over 1,000 staff into the area once complete.

Some residents have suggested the Ramsden Arms will be lost permanently as part of the Talbot Gateway development, possibly making way for another car park to support the influx of office workers.