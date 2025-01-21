Why Lancashire Police officers were searching Fleetwood Cemetery with torches at 1am

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:07 BST
Police officers were seen searching Fleetwood Cemetery in the early hours of the morning.

A team of officers equipped with torches conducted a search of the cemetery off Beach Road at 1am on Monday.

Police officers with torches responded to a concern for welfare report in Fleetwood Cemetery, Beach Road at 1am on Monday (January 20)Police officers with torches responded to a concern for welfare report in Fleetwood Cemetery, Beach Road at 1am on Monday (January 20)
Police officers with torches responded to a concern for welfare report in Fleetwood Cemetery, Beach Road at 1am on Monday (January 20) | Google

Lancashire Police said the search was in response to a ‘concern for welfare’ report and the incident was ‘resolved safely’. No other details were provided by the force.

“It was a report of a concern for welfare. Resolved safely,” a police spokesperson told the Gazette.

