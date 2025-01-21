Why Lancashire Police officers were searching Fleetwood Cemetery with torches at 1am
Police officers were seen searching Fleetwood Cemetery in the early hours of the morning.
A team of officers equipped with torches conducted a search of the cemetery off Beach Road at 1am on Monday.
Lancashire Police said the search was in response to a ‘concern for welfare’ report and the incident was ‘resolved safely’. No other details were provided by the force.
