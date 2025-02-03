Emergency services rushed to a bar in Poulton after a woman collapsed at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance crews were called to Cube in Breck Road where the 19-year-old required urgent medical assistance after becoming suddenly unwell at around 1am on Sunday (February 2).

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a gang repeatedly targeted the Cube bar in Poulton | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage showed police officers managing the scene outside the busy bar, while the young woman was helped into an ambulance and treated by paramedics.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “It was a report of a woman needing medical assistance. NWAS attended.”

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: “A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.”