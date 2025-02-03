Woman collapses at Cube bar in Poulton as police and ambulance crews rush to scene

Emergency services rushed to a bar in Poulton after a woman collapsed at the weekend.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Cube in Breck Road where the 19-year-old required urgent medical assistance after becoming suddenly unwell at around 1am on Sunday (February 2).

Footage showed police officers managing the scene outside the busy bar, while the young woman was helped into an ambulance and treated by paramedics.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “It was a report of a woman needing medical assistance. NWAS attended.”

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: “A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

