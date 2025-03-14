Why police and ambulance crews swooped on Kincraig Place near Blackpool and The Fylde College

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:55 BST
Police and ambulance crews swooped on an estate near Blackpool and The Fylde College today.

Three police vehicles and an ambulance rushed to an address in Kincraig Place, off Ashfield Road, at 11.13am.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Kincraig Place, Blackpool at 11.13am today (March 14)placeholder image
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Kincraig Place, Blackpool at 11.13am today (March 14) | Google

Lancashire Police said officers were responding to reports of a ‘disturbance’ , but no one was arrested.

A force spokesperson told the Gazette: “Our officers attended and a man in his 20s was checked over by the North West Ambulance Service at the property.

“No arrests were made.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

