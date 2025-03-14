Police and ambulance crews swooped on an estate near Blackpool and The Fylde College today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three police vehicles and an ambulance rushed to an address in Kincraig Place, off Ashfield Road, at 11.13am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Kincraig Place, Blackpool at 11.13am today (March 14) | Google

Lancashire Police said officers were responding to reports of a ‘disturbance’ , but no one was arrested.

A force spokesperson told the Gazette: “Our officers attended and a man in his 20s was checked over by the North West Ambulance Service at the property.

“No arrests were made.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.