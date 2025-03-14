Why police and ambulance crews swooped on Kincraig Place near Blackpool and The Fylde College
Police and ambulance crews swooped on an estate near Blackpool and The Fylde College today.
Three police vehicles and an ambulance rushed to an address in Kincraig Place, off Ashfield Road, at 11.13am.
Lancashire Police said officers were responding to reports of a ‘disturbance’ , but no one was arrested.
A force spokesperson told the Gazette: “Our officers attended and a man in his 20s was checked over by the North West Ambulance Service at the property.
“No arrests were made.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.