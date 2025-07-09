Police, paramedics and the air ambulance responded to a 999 call from a home in Fleetwood yesterday.

Emergency services attended an address in London Street, opposite St Mary’s Primary School, where it was reported a woman had been assaulted at around 2.13pm.

An ambulance was called to the property and was joined by an air ambulance, which landed on The Mount a short time later.

The air ambulance landing close to the scene of the incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Facebook/Thomas Harrison.

London Street was taped off while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police said the woman was found unharmed and a 39-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault in London Street, Fleetwood at 2.13pm on Tuesday (July 8).

“Officers attended and it was reported that a woman had been assaulted. Thankfully, the woman was uninjured.

“A 39-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.

“If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam footage, or feel you can help us in any way, please call 101 quoting log 721of July 8.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.