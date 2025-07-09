Why Lancashire Police and the air ambulance were deployed to London Street in Fleetwood
Emergency services attended an address in London Street, opposite St Mary’s Primary School, where it was reported a woman had been assaulted at around 2.13pm.
An ambulance was called to the property and was joined by an air ambulance, which landed on The Mount a short time later.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
London Street was taped off while police and paramedics worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police said the woman was found unharmed and a 39-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault in London Street, Fleetwood at 2.13pm on Tuesday (July 8).
“Officers attended and it was reported that a woman had been assaulted. Thankfully, the woman was uninjured.
“A 39-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.
“If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam footage, or feel you can help us in any way, please call 101 quoting log 721of July 8.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.