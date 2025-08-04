Why Lancashire Police descended on Staining home in early hours of morning

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:31 BST
Police were called to a home in Staining in the early hours of the morning after residents reported an explosive row at a neighbour’s house.

A number of police attended the address in Bibby Drive shortly after midnight on Saturday (August 2).

Police at the scene in Bibby Drive, Staining in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 2)placeholder image
Police at the scene in Bibby Drive, Staining in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 2) | Connor Creegan

Officers remained at the scene for more than an hour, but Lancashire Police said no offences were found to have been committed and no one was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of an argument at an address. Call made with good intention but no offences were found to have been committed.”

