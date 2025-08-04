Police were called to a home in Staining in the early hours of the morning after residents reported an explosive row at a neighbour’s house.

A number of police attended the address in Bibby Drive shortly after midnight on Saturday (August 2).

Police at the scene in Bibby Drive, Staining in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 2) | Connor Creegan

Officers remained at the scene for more than an hour, but Lancashire Police said no offences were found to have been committed and no one was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of an argument at an address. Call made with good intention but no offences were found to have been committed.”